Multitude of activities for racegoers of all ages

The Omakau trots always attract a big crowd to enjoy the Central Otago sunshine and plenty of exciting racing. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Another amazing day is in store when the Central Otago Trotting Club holds its annual race day.

The feature races today are the $40,000 group 3 Ranfurly Transport Central Otago Cup for pacers, and the $40,000 group 3 Bulk Liquid Solutions Ltd Gallagher Gold Cup for trotters.

There will be 12 action-packed races, and two Kidz Kartz demonstration races.

The prize pool for the ODT Ladies Fashion in the Field for entrants 18 years and over has increased again this year.

Other competitions give patrons opportunities to win superb prizes such as an all-expenses-paid share in a harness racing syndicate, a local scenic flight, a Highlands Motorsport Park package for four, two $250 vouchers from Paulina’s Bar and Restaurant in Clyde and a whole lot more.

There are few people as busy on Omakau trots day as Graham Sinnamon. The long-serving Central Otago Trotting Club president will tip you a winner if you can find him — but he will barely have time to chat as he ticks off hundreds of jobs. Last year, when the club celebrated 60 years of harness racing, Sinnamon was honoured with a special presentation to mark over a decade in the top role. PHOTO: CENTRAL OTAGO TROTTING CLUB

The Narellan Pools Super Bet is an innovation in 2026 with the opportunity to win a $500 bet on each of the two feature races.

The Kids at the Trots entertainment programme features the annual Scavenger Hunt with a wonderful prize courtesy of Trail Journeys, while there will be heaps of kids’ packs up for grabs. In the children’s area there will be mini jeeps, aqua bubbles, an obstacle course, bouncy castles, kids’ tote, and sumo suits.

The Omakau Trots always ends with one of the biggest lolly scrambles of the year.

Refreshments for all tastes will be on offer, including whitebait, woodfired pizzas, hot dogs and chips, a BBQ, burgers, bacon butties, and more. A range of dietary options are available with gluten-free, vegan and nut-free servings. There will be espresso coffee while Mr Whippy will have two vans operating again.

There is a public bar, and non-alcoholic drinks are available; responsible BYO is available. Police breath testing is carried out at the conclusion of the event so be warned.

The first race is expected to be at 12.30pm with gates opening at 10.30am. Eftpos is available at the gate.