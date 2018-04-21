Museum study scaled back

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The feasibility study was commissioned last year because the management of the buildings and the large museum collection had become unsustainable for the volunteer museum group.
A report by Central Otago District Council property and facilities officer Christina Martin said the condition of the buildings came to a head in February 2017 when a contractor found a wall moved when touched.
The Vincent Community Board was told of the problem last month. A proposal for a feasibility study was costed at $103,403, which was intended to be externally-funded.
But due to a lack of funding, the study proposal was revised to try to identify ways to reduce the scope and for the committee to do some volunteer work in-house. The cost was revised to $74,555.
The Lotteries Commission granted $41,362 towards the original project, and the Central Lakes Trust granted $20,771. There were no other viable external funders, Ms Martin said.
The community board approved providing the shortfall of $12,422, to be funded by the council’s General Development Earnscleugh-Manuherikia Investment account, at its meeting yesterday.