Need seen for sports fields

Huge enthusiasm for sport is pushing Cromwell to its limits.

At a Cromwell Community Board meeting this week Central Otago District Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey presented a report from consultants Global Leisure Group (GLG) on the current and future demand for sports fields in Cromwell.

Using information from sports clubs, population data and growth projections for various sporting codes, the report predicted another full-size sports field would be needed this year and three more would be needed by 2033.

Cr Sarah Browne, who is a trustee of the Central Otago Sports Turf Trust, said she believed the report grossly underestimated the growth in the town in the next five years.

The report says the population of Cromwell town last year was 6630 and predicted it would rise to 7300 by 2030.

Children were already travelling to Queenstown to play sport as the grounds in Cromwell were full.

Sports ground space was an issue across Central Otago, she said.

While the board was not there to discuss regional matters it highlighted there was a need.

"We need to be bigger and bolder."

One of the things she loved about living in Cromwell was how active the children were but there was a point when parents could only get children to so many different places to play sport.

Board members pointed out inconsistencies in the report included some missing sports codes, incorrect information about where some grades were played and the population estimates being based only on Cromwell town without including Queensbury or Tarras.

Mr Bailey said the report only covered grounds managed by the council, so excluded the golf club and hockey turf. Athletics was not assessed as the Cromwell club was formed after the report was commissioned.

The consultants had surveyed sports clubs and relied on the information they sent back, he said.

Cr Wally Sanford asked if the racecourse land could be used for sports fields in the future or if the council should be looking to buy land.

Mr Bailey said the council had been talking with the equestrian club which ran the racecourse about the future of horse racing and how to incorporate other sports into the area.

Some of the reports 13 recommendations would be considered through the next long-term plan process and others through the racecourse reserve management plan process, he said.