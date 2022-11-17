Thursday, 17 November 2022

New supermarket finally opens in Alexandra

    By Shannon Thomson
    The long-awaited Alexandra Countdown is opening today.

    Set on a 0.8ha site bordering Centennial Ave and Ventry St, the 3000sq m building is part of a "significant investment" in the region by the company, a spokeswoman said.

    It is the third store Countdown has opened in Otago in the past year alongside Balclutha and Wanaka Metro.

    The store has the latest technology and conveniences found in city supermarkets — scan and go, digital price tags and EV chargers — but with a local feel, Alexandra Countdown store manager Steve Payne said.

    Alexandra Countdown store manager Steve Payne is all set for the opening of the supermarket chain's newest store today. Photo: Shannon Thomson
    Alexandra Countdown store manager Steve Payne is all set for the opening of the supermarket chain’s newest store today. Photo: Shannon Thomson

    He believed Alexandra and the wider region would be able to support another large supermarket in the area.

    "The community has been asking for competition so we’ve heard a lot of good feedback," he said

    "We’re really, really proud of what we’ve done here together."

    The build used trades from throughout the region, and more than 50 local people were employed to work in the supermarket, he said.

    The store would operate seven days a week, from 7am to 9pm.

    Mr Payne and his wife, Jody, relocated from Auckland in August.

    They bring with them more than 25 years’ experience in the industry.

    shannon.thomson@odt.co.nz

     

