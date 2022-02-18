One hurt in Alexandra kitchen fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A house fire in in Alexandra tonight was started in the kitchen, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.
The fire at a property in Ventry St was first described as well-involved when crews arrived before 8pm.
However, about 8.50pm, a spokeswoman confirmed it was a kitchen fire that was out upon the fire crew's arrival.
One person reportedly suffered burns, she said.
No further information was available.