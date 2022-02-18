Friday, 18 February 2022

One hurt in Alexandra kitchen fire

    By Hamish MacLean
    A house fire in in Alexandra tonight was started in the kitchen, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

    The fire at a property in Ventry St was first described as well-involved when crews arrived before 8pm.

    However, about 8.50pm, a spokeswoman confirmed it was a kitchen fire that was out upon the fire crew's arrival.

    One person reportedly suffered burns, she said.

    No further information was available.

     

     

