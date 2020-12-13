One killed in Roxburgh crash

Traffic management at Millers Flat following the crash on SH8. Photo: Supplied

One person has died after a crash on State Highway 8 in Roxburgh this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on Scotland St, between Smith St and Grovers Hill Rd, about 5.02pm.

Two others were injured in the two-car crash, one remains in a serious condition and another has minor injuries.

A rescue helicopter transported both to Dunedin Hospital, she said.

Traffic was diverted for over 5 hours through Saturday evening.

The road reopened at about 10.30pm.