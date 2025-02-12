Person dies in Arrowtown workplace accident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died in a workplace accident on a rural property in Arrowtown.
Police confirmed they were called to a death at a property on Dennison Way on Wednesday afternoon.
The death was not being treated as suspicious, a spokesperson said, but WorkSafe had been notified.
The case would be referred to the coroner, police said.
St John confirmed they were also called to the death but would not give any details.