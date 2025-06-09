Highway closed after person hit by car near Roxburgh

A person is seriously injured after being hit by a car near Roxburgh, in Central Otago, this evening.

A police spokesman said a car hit a pedestrian on Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd (State Highway 8) about 7.30pm.

‘‘The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

‘‘The pedestrian has been seriously injured.’’

He said the highway was closed and diversions were in place from Roxburgh to Roxburgh Dam.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit would investigate, he said.