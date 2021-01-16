Pinders Pond drowning victim named

The quiet of Pinders Pond was disturbed by a police search with a sad conclusion on Friday night. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The man who died at a popular swimming spot in Central Otago yesterday evening was a Malaysian national who lived in Roxburgh.

Police confirmed he was Ehsan Bin Zakaria Muhammad, aged 23.

His body was found late last night by divers after he failed to surface while swimming at Pinders Pond, a popular swimming and camping spot.

Emergency services had been notified of a person missing in the water about 7.35pm.

He did not surface and divers from a local search and rescue team were called in and searched in the murky water.

The police national dive squad had been notified but stood down.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Roxburgh and a rescue helicopter were also sent to the area.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.