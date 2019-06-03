Plenty of reading in plan change agenda

a-plan13agenda2.jpg Central Otago District Council planning manager David Campbell holds the 2199-page agenda for the upcoming Plan Change 13 hearing. The hearing will consider an application from River Terrace Developments Ltd for rezoning for a 840-house development opposite the Highlands Motorsport Park. PHOTO: PAM JONES

Bound in five volumes and numbering more than 2000 pages, it is the biggest agenda ever for a Central Otago private plan change hearing.

It also represents an application opposed by 410 submitters, who are against a proposal to build a 840-house development on 49.8ha on the corner of State Highway 6 and Sandflat Rd, opposite the Highlands Motorsport Park.

The Plan Change 13 hearing into the application from River Terrace Developments Ltd for rezoning to allow the development will be heard in Cromwell from June 10-14, and the agenda was released this week.

It was 2199 pages in hard copy, and 436MB electronically, Central Otago District Council planning manager David Campbell said.

Council executive manager planning and environment Louise van der Voort said the agenda was the biggest ever produced by the council for a private plan change hearing.

However, the council had a similar-sized agenda for the 2007 Project Hayes wind farm resource consent hearing, she said.

That application attracted more than 1000 submissions, and possibly involved more material overall, she said.

"Project Hayes was pretty big and evidence was presented at the hearing, prior to the Resource Management Act changes requiring it to be served prior to the hearing. When I looked in the file room it [Project Hayes hearing material] comprised nine eastlight folders of submissions, five folders of evidence, five folders of application and a box of the planning report. I suspect this is more material than Plan Change 13, as it [Project Hayes] attracted more submissions."

The Plan Change 13 hearing is being heard not by the council's hearings panel, but by a panel of three independent commissioners: Gary Rae, Gavin Lister and David McMahon.

The application attracted 417 submissions, 410 of which opposed it.

The council itself has submitted against the plan change on the basis that it would preempt the Cromwell master plan process that is under way.

The council's planning consultant, David Whitney, has recommended the application be declined.