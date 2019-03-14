Problem trees going in Naseby

PowerNet power lines surround power lines in Strode Ave, Naseby. A Naseby resident is worried the power lines are a fire and safety risk, and has criticised the response from PowerNet to the issue. Photo: Supplied

Trees growing through power lines in Naseby have finally been scheduled to be cut down, a PowerNet spokesman has confirmed.

But a Naseby resident who first complained about the trees six months ago says he is still unhappy about the time it might take for the trees to be removed.

The man, who preferred not to be named, contacted PowerNet six months ago and again last month about his concerns over the fire and safety risk of the trees growing near power lines in Naseby's Strode Ave. The trees go between the power lines in places, and are 2m above the power lines in places.

The man contacted the Otago Daily Times last week about his concerns that PowerNet was ''doing nothing'' about the trees. He said PowerNet representatives told him ''legal implications'' were involved in establishing ownership of the trees and the land the trees were on, and arranging subsequent permission to trim the trees.

A PowerNet spokesman said the owner of the land on which the trees were growing, a farmer who lived in Australia, only contacted PowerNet on March 5.

A PowerNet calling card had been left at the property immediately after the original query was received, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the landowner had made a verbal agreement to fell the trees and a cut/trim notice was being issued to him.

When asked if the trees presented a danger, the spokesman said the lines were ''low voltage - not a high-load circuit''.

