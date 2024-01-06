Public thanked for help after horror crash

Three rescue helicopters wait to take the injured to hospital. Photo: Ruby Shaw

The Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade has thanked members of the public who stepped in to help following a serious crash this week, including an off-duty nurse who climbed into the wreck to help victims.

On Wednesday, two vehicles collided head-on at high speed on State Highway 8 between Alexandra and Fruitlands, leaving two people in a critical condition and three others with minor to moderate injuries.

In a statement yesterday, Alexandra Deputy Chief Fire Officer Campbell Wheeler said the incident was complex and dynamic, as two victims were significantly trapped inside the wreck.

"I would like to acknowledge the large number of off-duty medical professionals and general members of the public that immediately swung into action to care for the victims of this crash prior to the arrival of the duty emergency services.

"A difficult scene was made easier to work in because of the number of [people] who immediately took action."

DCFO Wheeler wanted to particularly thank one off-duty nurse who worked from inside the worst-affected vehicle until the two trapped victims were freed about 40 minutes later.

Other members of the public controlled the holiday traffic until emergency services arrived.

The actions of these people improved the outcome for the victims, he said.