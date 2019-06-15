Ranfurly home hit by fire

A family had to find alternative accommodation after an A-frame house at Caulfield St, Ranfurly, was hit by fire today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the occupants could no longer stay in the damaged house, but were receiving support in the community.

Volunteer firefighters from Ranfurly and Naseby, backed by two appliances, fought the fire, which, at 9.54am, was initially reported as a small chimney fire.

The fire then spread to the roof space, and external access was difficult, the spokesman said.