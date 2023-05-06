Recall probe under way

Countdown is investigating after in-store baked goods were recalled from its Alexandra store this week.

The supermarket chain issued a statement on Thursday evening recalling the goods sold at Countdown Alexandra between Tuesday and Thursday, because of the "potential presence of metal fragments".

Customers who have bought in-store baked goods are advised not to eat them, and asked to return the product to their nearest Countdown store for a full refund.

There had been no reports of illness or injury, however anyone who consumed any of the products and had concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the statement said.

No other Countdown bakeries or bakery products were impacted by the recall.

"Countdown takes food safety very seriously and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by this recall."

When contacted by the Otago Daily Times yesterday a Countdown spokeswoman said the company was unable to provide any more detail or an interview "at this stage as we are still investigating".

The in-store bakery did not appear to be operational when a reporter visited the store.

Customers can call Countdown’s Customer Care team for more information on 0800404-040.