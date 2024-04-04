Representation review submissions open

The Central Otago District Council’s proposed representation review is open for submissions from the public.

At an extraordinary council meeting last Thursday, councillors ratified the proposed review.

Council governance manager Wayne McEnteer told the meeting the original proposal passed at a council meeting on March 20 needed amendments to comply with current legislation.

"What you see in the recommendations is just that — with the changes that were agreed upon at the last meeting," he said.

The changes were passed by the council.

Consultation on this stage of the representation review closes on Sunday, April 28. Submissions can be made online, by email or as a hard copy.

More information is available on codc.govt.nz.