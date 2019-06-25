'Shocking' drivers crossing centre line

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Nine motorists were given fines or written or verbal warnings for driving on the wrong side of the road during a police operation near the Roaring Meg yesterday morning, Cromwell police Senior Constable Graeme Buttar said.
Snr Const Buttar said driver behaviour was "better than we were expecting", probably because motorists were driving slowly and to the conditions because of ice and grit on the roads.
However, there was "still some shocking driving" seen, he said.
The operation was conducted between 9.30am and noon, timed for the day after the opening weekend of the Queenstown Winter Festival, Snr Const Buttar said.
Snr Const Buttar said police used to do regular operations photographing drivers in that particular section of the gorge, but had not done so for about four years.
Police planned to conduct similar operations, including one in the same location in the middle of the ski season.
"Often it's people that push through that 55kmh corner and enter it too quick and think they have to cut the corner. But it's not a racetrack. It's about changing driver behaviour. We're educating people one at a time."
All the motorists who received fines or warnings yesterday were New Zealanders, Snr Const Buttar said.