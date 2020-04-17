'Shovel ready' projects prepared in Central Otago

Central Otago has three "shovel ready" projects prepared for work post Covid-19.

The Central Otago District Council has submitted three projects to the Government's Infrastructure Industry Reference Group for "shovel ready" infrastructure projects that reduce the economic impact of the pandemic.

The projects include the Clyde, Alexandra water and wastewater connection project, a Central Otago subdivision and development project, and a Central Otago pipeline and reservoir project.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said the projects met the Government's criteria for work as soon as the Covid-19 response level was suitable.

The Clyde/Alexandra water and wastewater connection project combines stage one of the Clyde wastewater reticulation programme and the Lake Dunstan water supply upgrade and the application is for $16.3 million to enable the Alexandra and Clyde scheme to meet New Zealand drinking water standards.

The $17.2 million Central Otago subdivision and development project provides stimulus to the construction industry, helps address housing affordability, includes infrastructure for the Gair Ave and Alexandra Pines residential developments, and a link road allowing for 145 sections for residential development, and potentially industrial and commercial lots.

The link road between Dunstan and Boundary roads would provide a bypass for heavy traffic.

The $14.3 million Central Otago pipeline and reservoir project could provide much needed economic stimulus to the construction industry.