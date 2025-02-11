Tears as members look over blaze site

Roxburgh Musical Society life member Wendy Turner holds what is believed the only surviving item of the society's wardrobe after the Roxburgh Town Hall fire on Waitangi Day claimed the rest of it. Also surveying the damage are former wardrobe convener Margaret Card, left, and society president Sue Cain. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Emotions ran high as members of the Roxburgh Musical Society stood among the burned and water-soaked remains of decades of costumes, scores and notes yesterday.

Life member Wendy Turner clutched a bonnet, which was believed to be the only surviving item of its wardrobe.

It had been borrowed from the wardrobe by a friend who wore it while making a toast to Mrs Turner and her husband Richard at their 60th wedding anniversary celebrations on February 1.

After the party, the bonnet was returned to Mrs Turner, who put in her car to be returned when she was next passing.

Little did they know five days later it would be the only item thought left after fire swept through the Roxburgh Entertainment Centre and town hall on Waitangi Day.

Former wardrobe convener Margaret Card was in tears as she looked at the blackened remains of the wardrobe, which was the size of a garage.

Parts of some costumes remained, bright flashes of gold lame and royal blue satin scattered among the charred remains of the buildings.

While the society had not staged a production for some time, the wardrobe was busy and often in demand, Mrs Card said.

"It was a real treasure trove. People would come for costumes for parties. Theme parties seem to be all the rage. Some would want something from the 60s or 70s, or they would want a colour theme, all pink or orange."

There were original military uniforms from both world wars, several police uniforms and quite a collection of police hats, she said.

Many bridesmaids’ dresses had been donated, which made excellent evening dresses for stage shows.

As well as clothing there was jewellery, shoes and hats — including top hats in their special boxes.

Mrs Turner said a former wardrobe mistress, Blanche Merry, had been a tailoress and made many costumes including men’s suits.

Musical Society president Sue Cain, who had just taken on the role, said being part of the society was like having another family.

She had been involved in productions since she was at Roxburgh High School.

"They all looked out for the young ones."

Mrs Turner was invited to a meeting 60 years ago by then neighbour the late Rosemary Kelly.

A new bride, who moved from Western Australia to marry an Ettrick orchardist, she said it was a great way to meet people.

She had programmes for every show she had been involved with for the past six decades.

The grand piano on the theatre stage had been bought by the musical society and Mrs Turner remembered the excitement when it arrived on the back of a truck, Mrs Turner said.

While the wardrobe had been lost, the society had a props shed a block away where backdrops, props and most of the society’s minute books were kept.

Mrs Cain had retrieved boxes and discovered slides, programmes and letters in them.

The society was being revived and had just written away for scripts they were considering staging when the fire put paid to any immediate plans.