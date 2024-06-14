Teenager killed in Alexandra crash named

Emergency services at the scene of the crash.

Police have released the name of the young person who died in a crash on State Highway 8 south of Alexandra on Tuesday.

He was Sebastian Henry Waldron, 19, from Alexandra.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of this tragic event were ongoing.

"Crashes of this nature are incredibly confronting, and we have arranged the appropriate support for those members of the public who were first at the scene, as well as our staff," a police spokesman said.

"We thank every one of them for their assistance and bravery.

"We understand an event like this sends shock through the local community, and we send our sincerest condolences to Mr Waldron’s family."