Teviot rest-home open-day to raise interest in spare rooms

The Teviot Valley Rest- Home is throwing open its doors for anyone interested in checking their options.

Manager Robyn Niederer said the open day was to raise interest in the rest-home as there were spare beds available.

The home, in the former Roxburgh Hospital, can accommodate 14 residents but had eight, Ms Niederer said.

As well as the residents there were three people from the community who came in most days for a noon meal. Respite care was available when there were spare beds.

The home was owned by a trust and while it had to break even it did not have to return a large profit, she said.

"We are homely and comfortable with home cooked meals and baking."

There was a range of activities to occupy residents and those would be available for visitors to try out at the open day.

There would be information available about moving into a rest-home and afternoon tea for all.