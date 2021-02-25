Three fires being investigated

A cluster of suspicious fires kept crews busy across parts of Central Otago on Tuesday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews were called to three fires that night, all of which police are now investigating.

Crews from the Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Dunstan Rural Fire Brigade attended a fire at 9.06pm in Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd.

Fenz shift manager Andrew Norris said the fire was in a bush and had taken hold of an area about the size of a single garage.

The Alexandra crew was called to another fire at 9.30pm on the side of Alexandra-Fruitlands Rd.

The affected area was about 50m by 20m.

At 10.40pm, the Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to a grass fire in Ida Valley-Omakau Rd.

Mr Norris said the crews extinguished two small fires, but returned about 7am yesterday following reports there was still smouldering.

Police were investigating all three fires; a police spokeswoman said a scene examination had taken place at all three locations and inquiries were continuing.

Police encouraged anyone who saw suspicious activity to call police on 111 if it was happening now, or 105 if it had already happened.

If there was a fire, call 111 and ask for the fire service, they said.

