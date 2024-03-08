Top turnout for fourth annual Prospector race

Prospector MTB race director and co-founder Jimmy Williamson. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Organisers of a home-grown mountainbike race are looking forward a huge weekend.

The fourth annual Prospector MTB Stage Race begins tomorrow, marking the start of the three-day event.

Race director and co-founder James Williamson said this year’s race would be the biggest yet.

"At the moment it is still a tough time for events so we are really happy that we’ve still got some good numbers and a good quality field turning up."

Just under 200 riders have registered, including three riders freshly crowned national champions in their respective age groups: Anton Cooper (elite men), Ethan Rose (under-21 men) and Alexandra’s Eddie Adams (under-18 men).

"It obviously shows the pedigree of the event," Williamson said.

As well as New Zealand riders, the event has attracted a strong contingent of Australians and some from as far as the United States.

The event will be held across three stages in the hills around Alexandra, on the Matangi and Earnscleugh Stations.

"It’s a chance to showcase Alexandra as the awesome mountainbike destination that it is," Williamson said.

While this year’s event is not affected by the potential sale of Matangi Station, it is on the radar of organisers.

Williamson hoped a positive working relationship could continue with whoever the future landowners might be.

"The ethos of the event is that it’s run for mountainbikers by mountainbikers.

"The feedback that we’ve had from them had been really positive from an organisational and riding perspective."

Further information and designated spectator areas can be found on the website, prospectormtb.co.nz.