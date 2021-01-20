Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Traffic delays in Central Otago expected

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Motorists in Central Otago can expect overnight delays on State Highway 6 from Monday at Arrow Junction, Ladies Mile and between Lakeside Estate and Kingston due to resurfacing work.

    Work will take place under stop/go traffic management between 7pm and 7am.

    Delays of less than 15 minutes are expected.

    The NZ Transport Agency said the work was due to be completed late last year, but was postponed because of bad weather. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter