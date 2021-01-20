Traffic delays in Central Otago expected

Motorists in Central Otago can expect overnight delays on State Highway 6 from Monday at Arrow Junction, Ladies Mile and between Lakeside Estate and Kingston due to resurfacing work.

Work will take place under stop/go traffic management between 7pm and 7am.

Delays of less than 15 minutes are expected.

The NZ Transport Agency said the work was due to be completed late last year, but was postponed because of bad weather.