Two charged over Cromwell sexual assault

Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Cromwell last month.
The arrests were made in Hastings yesterday, a police spokesperson confirmed.
The assault allegedly occurred on the lake front near old Cromwell town and was first reported on February 3.
A police spokesperson confirmed two men, aged 21 and 29, have been jointly charged with abduction, sexual violation, injuring during the commission of a crime and impeding breathing.
Both will appear in Hastings District Court today.
Police were unable to make further comment as the matter is now before the court.