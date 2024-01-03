Two critically injured in crash near Alexandra

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Alexandra. Photo: Ruby Shaw

People are being airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after a serious two vehicle crash on the outskirts of Alexandra early this afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Clint Wright, of Alexandra, said early indications were that one of the two vehicles involved in the crash may have crossed the centre line.

The accident happened on Conroys Rd, not far from the intersection with State Highway 8.

Police were called to the accident at 12.25pm.

Six people were injured in the crash. Two of those suffered critical leg injuries while others picked up minor-to-moderate injuries.

Three helicopters, three police vehicles, three St John ambulances and two fire appliances all attended.

The serious crash unit expected at the scene.

Detours are in place through Earnscleugh and could be there for a significant time.

