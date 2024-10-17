Wanted man may be in Central Otago

Daniel Senelale. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who may be in Central Otago.

Daniel Kerisiano Senelale has a warrant to arrest.

In a post on social media today, Southern District Police said the 36-year-old is believed to be in the Central Otago area and also may have travelled to Canterbury and Gisborne.

"Members of the public are urged not to approach him, and if you see Daniel, please contact police immediately on 111."

People who had information to help to locate him were asked to contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241017/5189.

- APL