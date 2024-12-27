Central to swelter as conditions clear

Central Otago's lakes and rivers could be busy on Saturday, with temperatures tipped to top 30C in some places. File photo

Much of the country can look forward to brighter skies this weekend, with temperatures into the 30s expected for Central Otago on Saturday.

MetService said Boxing Day was exceptionally wet across the eastern coast of the North Island, with more than 100mm of rainfall recorded in the Tairāwhiti ranges.

"Gisborne alone received more than a month's worth of rain in just one day, pushing its December rainfall total to over 200mm - close to setting a record for the wettest December there since records began in 1937," a MetService meteorologist said.

The rain was mostly expected to ease on Friday, but to linger in the Wairoa District where a heavy rain warning was in place through to midday Saturday

In addition to the rain, southwesterly winds were expected to approach severe gale force in coastal areas of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. A strong wind watch was in force for the period until 4am Saturday.

Central regions of New Zealand were also being pummelled by strong winds, and two Cook Strait ferry crossings were cancelled.

But meteorologist John Law said clearer skies were on the horizon.

"Saturday promises a dry and sunny day for most of New Zealand, particularly in the western North Island and the South Island," he said.

"However, some cloud and lingering rain in the east, as well as increasing cloud in the far south, may dampen spirits slightly."

Central Otago was poised to take the lead in temperatures, with Alexandra expected to reach 32C on Saturday. Wanaka is in line for 31C and Queenstown 28C.

Conditions look to be cooler on the coast, with Dunedin forecast to reach 22C and Oamaru 20C.

Wet week ahead for some areas

Looking ahead, rain was forecast to return to the North Island early next week, bringing wet weather to the already saturated Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti regions.

"As we approach New Year's Eve, it's a good idea to stay updated on the forecast, particularly for areas like Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, which may see a rainy end to 2024," Law said.

Rhythm and Vines organisers warned people heading to the New Year's music festival in Gisborne to drive and dress to the conditions.

"We are anticipating some rain, wind and sun across the four days of the festival. So please dress accordingly, including warm clothing and wet weather clothing," a festival spokesperson said.

Rhythm and Vines runs from December 29 to 31.