Deadly weekend on southern roads

Two people have died amid a spate of crashes in the South over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a single-car crash in North Makarewa-Grove Bush Rd near the intersection with Tussock Creek Rd in Southland about 1am yesterday.

The sole occupant of the car died at the scene, police said.

Emergency services were called to the second fatal incident, which involved two cars colliding in Main St, Mataura (State Highway 1) near the intersection with Cardigan Bay Rd, about 3.30am on Saturday.

One person died and a St John spokeswoman said a person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

The police serious crash unit is investigating both deaths.

More crashes were also reported around the region.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews from Edendale, Mataura and Gore were called to a three-car collision at the intersection of Main St (SH1) and Glendau St, Mataura, about 10.20am on Saturday.

St John sent a manager, who treated seven patients at the scene. Two had moderate injuries and five minor injuries.

Yesterday, four people were treated for minor injuries at the scene of a St Bathans Loop Rd crash at 12.40am.

Fire crews from Omakau and Ranfurly stations attended, while St John sent two first response units and a Prime doctor.

A single-vehicle crash happened in the Waihola Highway (SH1) about 1.25am on Saturday.

Fenz crews from Milton attended and a person with moderate injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Fire appliances from Wallacetown and Kingswell attended a crash in the Wallacetown-Lorneville Rd Southland about 12.45am yesterday.

An ambulance was sent but was stood down before it arrived.

