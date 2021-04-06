Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Easter egg hunt proves popular

    By Rebecca Ryan
    Olivia Hirst (6) holds up her haul of three Easter eggs at Oamaru Elim Church’s annual Giant...
    Olivia Hirst (6) holds up her haul of three Easter eggs at Oamaru Elim Church’s annual Giant Family Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday. Photo: Rebecca Ryan.
    It was an egg-cellent opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the Easter tradition.

    Oamaru Elim Church’s annual Giant Family Easter Egg Hunt attracted a record crowd to the Oamaru Public Gardens on Sunday, where hundreds of children searched for more than 2000 hidden chocolate eggs.

    Pastor Gregory Downing was "so happy" to see so many people come together for the popular event, which has been running for more than five years.

    "For us it’s a community event that just celebrates the Easter tradition of, obviously, Christ and his resurrection, and the Easter egg represents new spiritual life," Mr Downing said.

    "But it’s a great event just for families, children to have a great time together.

    "We’re so happy."

    Children were split into different age groups for the Easter egg hunt, and were asked to take only three eggs each, so there were enough for everyone

    The free event also included face painting, bouncy castles, dancing, live music, spot prizes and games for children and adults.

    Mr Downing heaped praise on the "tremendous" Oamaru Elim Church members who volunteered at the event and all the local sponsors.

