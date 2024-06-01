Fires contained after busy day for South Island firefighters

All vegetation fires in the South Island are now contained after a day in which strong winds and warm temperatures wreaked havoc for firefighters, with fire crews attending up to seven scrub fires across the South Island.

A fire in Shannon, near Middlemarch, was reported just after 9am and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said it was now out.

It was described as a fire that started in forestry slash and had spread to an area 60m by 20m this morning.

Firefighting crews from Middlemarch, Outram, Wakari, Lawrence, Waihola and Dunedin were called to deal with it.

The Fenz spokeswoman said just before 5pm crews were leaving the scene, as the fire had been extinguished.

Fenz mid-south Canterbury district manager Rob Hands said crews were also at fires in Hurunui, Waipara, Springfield, Selwyn and the Mackenzie Country on Saturday afternoon.

"The most significant [fire] probably is Amberley where we have had to evacuate five houses," he said.

"[We] have lost a couple of buildings and a caravan."

Residents were evacuated from Racecourse Rd, east of Mt Brown Rd, due to a vegetation fire.

Crews at the fire at Broomfield near Amberley in North Canterbury have been mopping up this afternoon and three crews are monitoring the fire overnight.

All residents downwind of the Broomfield fire on Racecourse Rd who were evacuated this afternoon have been allowed home.

Contractors have been felling trees at a woolshed and vegetation fire at Waipara where one house was evacuated. They are expected to finish work around 9pm and a crew will monitor this fire overnight.

A crew will also monitor the fire at Springfield overnight.

A grass fire at Tekapo, that earlier today had extended over 150 hectares with about 30 firefighters on site, is now extinguished and crews will inspect the fireground tomorrow morning.

Hands says the strong winds have lessened and the weather forecast is favourable for tomorrow.

Earlier today

MetService earlier on Saturday warned of "severe gale west to northwesterlies" for southern parts of the country.

Strong wind watches were in force for Inland Canterbury Plains, Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago, Stewart Island and coastal parts of mainland Southland, Clutha and Dunedin, as well as southern parts of the North Island.

"A front over the south of the South Island continues to move northeast. The front is bringing a period of heavy rain to Westland, and severe gale west to northwesterlies to parts of central and southern New Zealand.

"Watches and warnings for heavy rain and severe gales are in force. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and check for areas being added or upgraded."

Hands urged South Islanders not to burn outdoor fires in the high winds.

"Please wait until the strong wind forecast has receded.

"Anyone that has had a fire in the last two or three days, please go and check it and ensure that it is out."

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the weather was affecting the work of their volunteer brigades.

"My message to everybody is to stay away from these sites, let our volunteers do their work."