Fog, ice prompt road warnings in South

Another frosty morning in parts of the South has prompted warnings for motorists.

Both the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago District Councils are warning of icy roads and areas of fog, which is reportedly thick in certain areas.

The QLDC said grit was being applied in sections over Fernhill, Queenstown Hill, Arthurs Point and parts of Gorge Rd. The Crown Range Road had also received some grit in shady areas.

"A few key spots to watch and take care are Malaghans Rd, the Dalefield area and parts of Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd."

Meanwhile, the CODC said there was thick fog again around Alexandra, Clyde and Cromwell, and roads were damp.

Temperatures as low as -4C had been reported from the Maniototo area, while Alexandra and Clyde were sitting around 1C at 7.30am.

Both councils urged motorists to drive to the conditions.