Garage fire catalyst for caravan holidays

The Sintmaartensdyk family (from left) Ruby, 13, Andre, Monty, 11, Lisa and their dog Van make the most of their caravan stay at the Beach Road Holiday Park in Invercargill after arriving on Friday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Losing their camping gear to a garage fire did not stop a Dunedin family from continuing their family camping tradition.

Lisa Sintmaartensdyk said losing all their camping gear in a garage fire was "bittersweet" as it gave the family the opportunity to do something different and reinvest in a caravan.

"We normally did tenting but the fire was the catalyst for getting a caravan," she said.

"We got this 1977 Trail Lite and we’ve been taking it around the South Island since last year."

The family of four plus their dog arrived at the Beach Road Holiday Park in Invercargill on Good Friday after a last-minute decision to have their Easter break there.

"We just decided to come down here two weeks ago and it’s been about 15 years since we’ve been to Invercargill," she said.

"The holiday park has been great because it’s pet friendly, close to the beach and the children have enjoyed going to the Transport Museum and Splash Palace."

Mrs Sintmaartensdyk said the holiday park was an economical way for her family to take a holiday and having the caravan was a game changer for their experience.

"With a tent we would’ve had to put it up and pack down.

"The caravan has everything we need — a cooker, all the amenities — so it’s made things so convenient."