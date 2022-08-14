Ice and fog warning

Grit has been applied to icy areas on the Crown Range today. Photo: MetService

Road users are warned to watch out for ice and fog when driving in Queenstown and Central Otago areas today.

It was a frosty start, with reports of ice forming through the Devil's Staircase and Kawarau Gorge on State Highway 6, a spokeswoman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

"These areas are being gritted but please be aware and take care."

Grit has also been applied to icy areas on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, around Whakatipu Basin, up on Fernhill and on the Glenorchy Rd.

Fog was expected around Gibbston.

In Central Otago, isolated patches of fog were building in some areas this morning and caution was advised, particularly in shaded spots and bridge decks, due to ice.

Crews have gritted these areas, a spokesman for the Central Otago District Council said.

Meanwhile, Danseys Pass Rd is closed (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel) due to ice and snow.

Auripo Rd is also shut (Boundary Rd to Thurlow Rd).