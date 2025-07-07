Youth arrested over Invercargill robberies: police

A youth has been arrested after aggravated robberies in Invercargill at the weekend, police say.

Officers were called to two robberies at commercial premises in Tay St and Dee St about 6am on Saturday.

Sean Cairns, area investigations manager for Southern District police, said the youth fled from the scene of the second robbery in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was located and an arrest made a short time later near Otepuni Ave, Senior Sergeant Cairns said.

The person was to appear at the Youth Court today.

Inquiries into the incidents were continuing but police were not seeking anyone else, he said.

"We’d also like to thank the members of the public who assisted police with information at the time."

- APL