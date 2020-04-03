Locations of all 132 Southern Covid-19 cases revealed

The Southern District Health Board has revealed where in the South people have tested positive for Covid-19 and the figures paint a worrying picture for Queenstown.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in the SDHB area has increased by 14 to 132 and as the cases linked to a wedding held in Bluff continues to skyrocket.

According to the Ministry of Health website the 132 cases in the South include 126 confirmed cases and six probable cases.

In total across New Zealand there were 49 new confirmed cases in and 22 probable cases, bringing the total to 868.

There are 13 people in hospital across New Zealand, including one in Dunedin Hospital.

This afternoon the SDHB revealed where in the South people had tested positive and Queenstown continues to have the most cases, climbing by eight to 53 today.

The figures also show there are now cases in every district, with Gore and Waitaki recording cases for the first time.

Cases by location today

Cases by location yesterday

The SDHB area continues have more cases than other parts of New Zealand, ahead of Waikato with 125 cases, Auckland 121 and Waitemata 117.

​The SDHB area continues to have by far the number of cases per population and today reached 40 cases per 100,000.

It comes as Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield revealed the number of cases linked to the Bluff wedding cluster had climbed to 53, an increase of 19 on the day before.

It is unclear how many of the cases linked to the wedding are in the South, but the Otago Daily Times understands the wedding was attended largely by out-of-towners.

The wedding was held at Oyster Cove Restaurant and Bar on March 21, attended by about 70 people.

Dr Bloomfield said the increase in the number of cases connected to the wedding was down to people who went to the wedding being tracked down.

"All the close contacts have been identified, they have been self-isolated and been tested if they become symptomatic."

"I think it is good that we are finding those cases because then we can take appropriate action."

There were now 10 clusters across New Zealand, with the largest being Marist College in Auckland.

The number of new cases linked to the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown has platued, with no new cases announced yesterday, but there were two new cases today.

Clusters under investigation Location Total to date New in last 24 hours School Auckland 59 3 Event Southland 53 19 Workplace Waikato 49 8 Event Queenstown 29 2 Workplace Auckland 16 6 Rest home Waikato 14 0 Group travel to US Wellington 13 -2 Event Wellington 13 4 Cruise ship Hawke’s Bay 13 7 Group travel overseas Auckland 12 4

Meanwhile, it was hinted at yesterday that the South could be among the last places in New Zealand to see the lifting of the tough restrictions of the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Dr Bloomfield said the Government was just now looking at how the spread of the coronavirus might indicate when lockdown restrictions could be eased.

"The goal is to get the number of cases right down again, and as soon as we can.

"We want to be able to release, or step down from, Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3.

"It may well be that we are not able to do that in every part of the country at the same time, as one possible scenario," Dr Bloomfield said.

The SDHB area yesterday had 118 cases.