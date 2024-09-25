More wet, windy weather on way

Spring's unsettled start is continuing in coming days, with strong winds and heavy rain for many areas, and the chance of more snow in the South.

MetService has issued a slew of weather warnings, including a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 3am to noon tomorrow.

The forecaster says rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide.

Rain developing in Fiordland this evening is expected to move north tomorrow morning, bringing heavy showers with hail in the South and snow lowering to 300 metres at night.

There are orange heavy rain warnings in place for Westland and parts of Canterbury, as well as an orange strong wind warning for the Canterbury high country.

The rain is forecast to make its way all the way up the country over the next few days.

MetService says the wintry weather will continue into Friday but conditions should start to ease later in the day, and at this stage most of the South can expect a mainly fine weekend.