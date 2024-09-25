Road warnings as more wet, windy weather on way

Spring's unsettled start is continuing, with strong winds, heavy rain and possibly snow forecast in the South, prompting a warning for drivers to be aware and take care.

Road users driving through Fiordland, along the West Coast and around the Canterbury high country and alpine passes, are warned to be ready for heavy rain overnight tonight and into Thursday, MetService and the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

Although the amounts were not predicted to be huge at this stage, combined with recent heavy rain, snowmelt and spring conditions, there was more potential for slips and rockfalls.

Drivers need to be on the lookout, NZTA journey manager Nicole Felt said this afternoon.

“Given recent rockfalls on the Haast Pass (State Highway 6), and avalanches on the Milford Road (SH94), we are not out of winter yet.

"Drivers should be prepared for changeable conditions and possible road closures. Check highway traffic real time updates before you head out tomorrow."

MetService has issued a slew of weather warnings, including a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 3am to noon tomorrow.

The forecaster says rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide.

Rain developing in Fiordland this evening was expected to move north tomorrow morning, bringing heavy showers with hail in the South and snow lowering to 300 metres at night.

There were orange heavy rain warnings in place for Westland and parts of Canterbury, as well as an orange strong wind warning for the Canterbury high country.

The rain is forecast to make its way all the way up the country over the next few days.

MetService says the wintry weather will continue into Friday but conditions should start to ease later in the day, and at this stage most of the South can expect a mainly fine weekend.