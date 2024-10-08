Night closures for Kawarau Gorge

NZTA says the closure of SH6 is needed for road maintenance following winter. Photo: Getty Images

The Kawarau Gorge between Cromwell and Frankton is to close for three nights next week for road maintenance.

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi today advised that three separate sections of State Highway 6 will be shut from Monday to Wednesday/Thursday morning (October 14 to 17) from 9pm to 5.30am for "essential post-winter" work.

"The road will be under a soft closure and traffic will be piloted through the site. Expect delays of up to half an hour," Peter Standring, maintenance contract manager for NZTA in Central Otago, said.

Because the Kawarau Gorge is sensitive to weather conditions, work may be postponed at short notice to keep workers safe, he said.

NZTA urged drivers to plan their journeys around the closures, and if possible to postpone travel during the closure times.

• Please check the NZTA on-line Journey Planner at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for the latest up to date road conditions.