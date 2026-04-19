Acclaimed youth choir performs

The New Zealand Secondary Students’ Choir perform in St Patrick’s Basilica in Oamaru on Saturday as part of a short tour of the South Island. PHOTO: CHARLEY-KAI JOHN

A renowned youth choir performed at St Patrick’s Basilica last weekend as part of a short concert tour of the South Island.

The New Zealand Secondary Students’ Choir is made up of 60 young people aged 12 to 18 who are selected by audition for a two-year membership.

The audience was treated to a one-hour concert on Saturday afternoon led by music director Sue Densem, a conductor, singer and multi-instrumentalist who has performed with several artistic institutions including New Zealand Opera.

Students also performed in Dunedin and Christchurch as part of the tour.

The choir is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026, described as a ‘‘truly momentous’’ year for the organisation, which is hoping to raise $40,000 for its NZSSC International Tour Fund, $1000 for each year it has been in existence.

The choir is due to tour Singapore and Hong Kong in July.

In 2022, NZSSC won the Children’s Choir of the World award at the 2022 Llangollen International Eisteddfod in Wales.

charley-kai.john@alliedmedia.co.nz