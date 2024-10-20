All aboard

PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Oamaru Steam and Rail members (from left) Kevin Conlan, Alistair Sime, Charlie Sime, 14, John Paul and society president Allan Killick buff up Oamaru’s own steam locomotive B10 for its 100th birthday celebration this Saturday.

Mr Paul, a society veteran, said many hours have been spent to give B10 a gleam this weekend. B10 was built in England in 1924 and imported for railway construction work under the former Public Works Department. It eventually came to Otago in 1930 before the Pukeuri Freezing Works acquired it in 1967. Oamaru Steam and Rail took ownership in 1997.

"Saturday 19th October is the official birthday celebration day, and a number of dignitaries have been invited for a special ceremony, along with both a pipe band and brass band for entertainment," Oamaru Steam and Rail trustee David Wilson said.

"It is anticipated many hundreds from around Otago will take the opportunity to ride the vintage train."