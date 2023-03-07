Alleged meth dealer arrested after failed getaway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An alleged methamphetamine dealer was arrested running through a North Otago farmer’s field after crashing his car and trying to flee police.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 36-year-old was in possession of two guns, drugs, scales, a significant amount of cash and a "tick list" documenting his sales.
About 3.30pm on Sunday, police attempted to stop the man in Alma-Maheno Rd (State Highway 1).
However, the driver saw police do a U-turn and sped off, Snr Sgt Bond said.
He then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into farmland.
The driver got out and police watched him run through a paddock carrying a backpack.
Police gave chase, caught him and arrested him, Snr Sgt Bond said.
In his backpack the man had methamphetamine, scales, a "tick list" noting sales, a meth pipe, cannabis and $6000 in cash.
In his car were two loaded firearms, one with a silencer suppressor, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The driver was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital as a precautionary measure after the crash, but had no major injuries and was discharged into police custody.
He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count each of unlawful possession of a prohibited fire arm and possession for supply of methamphetamine.
The man appeared in Dunedin District Court yesterday.
He remains in police custody.