Alleged meth dealer arrested after failed getaway

An alleged methamphetamine dealer was arrested running through a North Otago farmer’s field after crashing his car and trying to flee police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 36-year-old was in possession of two guns, drugs, scales, a significant amount of cash and a "tick list" documenting his sales.

About 3.30pm on Sunday, police attempted to stop the man in Alma-Maheno Rd (State Highway 1).

However, the driver saw police do a U-turn and sped off, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into farmland.

The driver got out and police watched him run through a paddock carrying a backpack.

Police gave chase, caught him and arrested him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

In his backpack the man had methamphetamine, scales, a "tick list" noting sales, a meth pipe, cannabis and $6000 in cash.

In his car were two loaded firearms, one with a silencer suppressor, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital as a precautionary measure after the crash, but had no major injuries and was discharged into police custody.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count each of unlawful possession of a prohibited fire arm and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

The man appeared in Dunedin District Court yesterday.

He remains in police custody.

