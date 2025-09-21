Memorial draws top bowlers

Awamoa Bowling Club secretary Terry Lake (left), Annie McDonald and president Bob Kingan have been looking forward to the Rusty Mac Memorial Pairs Tournament, which starts today. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

It is that time of year again.

The Rusty Mac Memorial Pairs Tournament begins today at the Awamoa Bowling Club.

The annual event honours the late Russell "Rusty" McDonald and his son, Craig, who died in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Craig first started the tournament with his mother, Annie McDonald, in 2020.

Now in its sixth year, the annual tournament had become the unofficial opening of the bowls season in North Otago, Annie McDonald said.

"It’s incredible to think it’s been going this long and still very popular."

Bowlers are coming from as far north as Tauranga and as far south as Riverton to compete.

There were some "blimming good" pairs taking to the greens this year, she said.

Last year’s champions, Bernie Blackmun and Paul Avis, of Christchurch, are back to defend their crown, as are 2024 Craig McDonald Plate winners Shane Elliott, of Timaru, and Dion Murphy, of Oamaru.

New Zealand under-26 representative Hamish Kelliher is also playing once again.

"It’s a star-studded field again. It’s worth coming to see."

Awamoa Bowling Club president Bob Kingan said most of the bowlers competed every year.

"They’re always keen to keep their slots."

The club’s greens were always a hit among the competitors.

"Last year, some of the Christchurch ones wanted to take our greens away with them and take them up there but we said ‘no, they’re staying here’," Kingan said.

"The Southlanders can’t believe we’re even playing at this time of year," club secretary Terry Lake said.

Kingan said he was very grateful for all the work that went on behind the scenes.

"The McDonald family have put a lot of work into this and we do appreciate the effort to make this event happen."

The tournament begins today and will finish on Sunday.