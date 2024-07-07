Bazaar needs more material

Altrusa International of Oamaru are in need of more fabrics for their upcoming bazaar as members (from left) Claire Jelesmar, Jeanette Halcrow & Lynn Isbister have sorted all of their current donations. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

With just a month to go before their annual fabric bazaar, Altrusa International of Oamaru are calling for more donations.

They are little light on what they usually receive and their club members are all caught up with sorting what they do have.

Many people tend to wait until the last minute to donate their leftover fabrics but Altrusa chair of communications Voreen Julius is encouraging people to get in now.

"It’s not much good getting in a week before. It doesn’t give us much time.

"It has be split out into whatever it is.

"And then, with the materials, they all have to be measured, folded, labelled and priced."

She was very grateful for all the donations they had received so far and said they still had enough to open the bazaar.

"It’s not going to shut down the bazaar by any means.

"We always want more because we’ll make more money if we have more and that gives us more to give away."

The money will go to fund the Altrusa’s activities throughout the year including offering swimming lessons for children that otherwise could not.

The club was able to pick up any fabrics donated.