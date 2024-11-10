Booting it for local causes

Oamaru brothers Reece, 15 (left), and Rhyan Griffiths, 19, will be at the Kauru Hill Rural Women’s car boot sale. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Kauru Hill Rural Women New Zealand are holding their second annual car boot sale next weekend at the Kauru Hill Hall.

Kauru Hill president Kerry Shields said its fundraiser for local causes was the opportunity for a spring clear-out or to pick up some bargains for Christmas.

A new young local vendor had signed up.

"He’s got his first calendars that have been published, so he’s selling calendars ready for next year as well."

The car boot sale still had spots for sellers.

"It’s $10 for a spot. You can sell out of the back of your car, or you can set up a table or a gazebo and anything that you make for the day is yours to keep."

Kauru Hill Rural Women has 14 members. It has been running for 79 years and is working towards the 100th year of Rural New Zealand Women in 2025.

It will also hold a sale in the hall of household goods, plants, produce, baking and hot drinks.

The Kauru event coincides with the Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations, but Ms Shields said they hoped to draw a crowd looking to fill time during the morning before the main parade.

The Kauru Hill Car Boot Sale starts at 9.30am at 430 Kauru Hill Rd.