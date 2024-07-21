Two-year-old border collie Blaze loves to go for a swim in summer. PHOTO: CHARLOTTE HARRIS

Waitaki residents sure do love their dogs.

Dog registrations closed on the first of the month, but there is still time — dog owners have until the end of July to avoid paying a late fee.

So far, the Waitaki District Council has registered more than 5500 dogs.

Border collies reign supreme as the most common breed, while Bella is the most popular name for the second year in a row.

Waitakians have also shown off their creative flair when naming their dogs.

Some seemingly took aim at their pet’s shortcomings, naming them Chonk and Haggard, and others looked to the kitchen for inspiration, naming theirs Meatloaf and Cajun.

It took a Google search to figure out that Lunabob is one of the mascots for Sydney’s Luna Park.

While one owner took inspiration from the royal family in naming their dog Princess Margaret, others took a more villainous approach with Vader and Candyman.

Other weird and wonderful names include Lavesta, Q, Trixie Try Hard and Copper Leaf-Alberto.