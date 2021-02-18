Thursday, 18 February 2021

Breakwater work approved

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    The Waitaki District Council has approved nearly half a million dollars for maintenance on Oamaru Harbour’s breakwater and sand mattresses.

    Councillors approved $400,000 for breakwater maintenance, through a short-term loan from the breakwater maintenance budget on Tuesday.

    The council also approved a variation of the rock placement contract to Road Metals, for the the additional work.

    Corriedale ward councillor Bill Kingan was a strong advocate for maintaining the breakwater.

    "I’m afraid it’s going to always cost, but we’ve got to look after it."

    Councillors also approved $85,000 for rock revetment work over sand-filled mattresses, on the beach north of Oamaru Harbour.

    The sand mattresses were installed in 2017, and were destroyed by a weather event, Cr Colin Wollstein said.

    kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

     

