Cafe boasts a 98% repair rate

Steve Carr fixes a Thunderbirds Fab 1 model car at the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust’s Repair Cafe last weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Can we fix it? Yes we can.

The Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust held a Repair Cafe last weekend for residents to bring in their household items for a fix.

Stations were set up including bike repairs, sewing, IT solutions and laptop diagnosis and, with about 100 turning up, it was a very successful day, Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust manager Trish Hurley said.

"We had a lot of new people coming in, bringing items in as well as people coming in to have a look so that they know what to do for the next one."

Out of everyone that came through, only two items could not be fixed.

The trust held its first Repair Cafe in March and it has grown each time.

Mrs Hurley was inspired to bring the initiative to Oamaru after seeing other towns have success.

"To me, sending items to landfill is not an option.

"We need to be able to repair items that we’ve purchased."

Mrs Hurley said they aimed to hold the next Repair Cafe early next year.

She also encouraged anyone with repair expertise to contact her about volunteering at the next event.