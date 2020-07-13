Campervan rolls near Omarama injuring four

Four people have sustained minor injuries after a campervan rolled near Omarama in the Waitaki district this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Omarama and Twizel were initially called to the scene on State Highway 8 about 3km north of Omarama about 12.55pm, at the request of St John, before the crew from Twizel was stood down.

A medical unit from Omarama was also attending the single-vehicle crash.

All four occupants sustained minor injuries and were being treated at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

None were believed to have been trapped.

The age and gender of the patients was not immediately available.