Monday, 13 July 2020

Campervan rolls near Omarama injuring four

    By Daniel Birchfield
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Four people have sustained minor injuries after a campervan rolled near Omarama in the Waitaki district this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Omarama and Twizel were initially called to the scene on State Highway 8 about 3km north of Omarama about 12.55pm, at the request of St John, before the crew from Twizel was stood down.

    A medical unit from Omarama was also attending the single-vehicle crash.

    All four occupants sustained minor injuries and were being treated at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

    None were believed to have been trapped.

    The age and gender of the patients was not immediately available.

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter