Celebrating Asian culture in style

Lisa Wong (left) teaches Waitaki Multicultural playgroup facilitator Justyna Miller how to fold dumplings. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Asian culture was on full display in Oamaru last weekend.

Waitaki Multicultural held its Asian Culture Festival at The Station Yuan’s on Sunday.

About 30 people from all backgrounds turned out to celebrate the many traditions of Chinese, Japanese and Indian cultures.

They were taught how to make their own dumplings and sushi as well as dressing in traditional clothing.

Traditional music was played and attendees had a go at tai chi, qigong and calligraphy as well.

Making lanterns and playing chess were also part of the festival.