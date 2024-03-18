Community effort rids station of rubbish

Oamaru Railway Station owners Jared Yuan and Tina Wang, with their son Jayden, 4, were happy for support from locals, Roy Hill and (far right) Mark Smith, to remove rubbish from the railway platform on Saturday PHOTOS: JULES CHIN

The Oamaru Railway Station had a spruce-up on Saturday thanks to the station’s owners and some hard-working locals.

The final working bee to remove rubbish and whitegoods that had been illegally dumped on the railway station platform was co-ordinated by Oamaru man Roy Hill and his team of volunteers.

Rubbish piled up at the Oamaru Railway Station.

The owners of the railway station, married couple Jared Yuan and Tina Wang, were grateful for the community support.

The site also houses their Japanese restaurant, The Station.

A clear space after the working bee.

"It’s good. They have been here [Roy and the volunteers] helping my husband since 9am this morning and they didn’t stop till 2pm", Ms Wang said.

Mr Hill was happy with the day’s effort and said about 10 other people also worked alongside the owners to help remove the rubbish.